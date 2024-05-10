Woman employee alleges breach of confidentiality, AIFF's ICC says it doesn't come under its purview

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) on Friday recommended the governing body to take quick action after a woman employee alleged leakage of personal details, saying the current claims of breach of confidentiality don't come under its purview.

The employee has accused senior All India Football Federation officials of leaking her personal details on social media in the complaint registered with the ICC.

The ICC met on Friday at the Football House and after extensive deliberations, the committee submitted its report.

"In light of some reports in a section of the media on the recent leak of confidential data pertaining to the All India Football Federation employees, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the AIFF received a complaint on the issue," AIFF said in a statement in its website.

"The current crop of allegations regarding the breach of confidentiality and IT policies, if any, do not come under the purview of the ICC," the ICC said in its report.

"The ICC further suggests that the AIFF must take quick action against all kinds of breaches, whether relating to confidentiality or otherwise, to safeguard the rights of its staff." The female staffer had accused three senior officials of the AIFF for the breach of personal data in a video which was streamed on May 4.

Last Tuesday, the AIFF had registered an official complaint with the Cyber Crime Unit of the Delhi Police, on the said allegations and said it "shall provide unconditional support to the authority and is hopeful that a positive outcome shall arise once the investigation is completed." "We are fully committed to upholding the integrity and confidentiality of all our staff members who we keep in high regard," AIFF Acting Secretary General, M Satyanarayan said.

"In light of the complaint received, we are doing everything to take things to a logical conclusion. Apart from the ICC meeting, we have already filed an official complaint with the Cyber Crime Unit of the Delhi Police who have assured us of all help to get to the root of the problem at the earliest." PTI ATK APA APA