Women kabaddi captain urges HP govt to increase cash prize for winning Asian Games gold

Shimla, Oct 16 (PTI) Indian women kabaddi team captain Ritu Negi requested the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday to increase the cash prize for Asian Games medal winners.

"We are a team of 12 members which won the gold medal. The Haryana and Maharashtra governments are giving Rs 3 crore as cash prize to sportspersons for winning gold while the Rajasthan government is giving Rs 1 crore and the Himachal Government should also increase the prize money from Rs 15 lakh," she told PTI.

"At present I am working in the railways and two other girls are working in the Rajasthan Police and we would like to work in our home state if the Himachal Pradesh government offers good jobs," she added.

The women kabaddi team won the gold medal in the recent Asian Games held in Hangzouh in China.

Negi said her message to the younger generation inclined towards joining sports is to work hard and never accept defeat in life. She also expressed her gratitude to the state kabaddi association for its support.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu honoured the members of Indian kabaddi teams belonging to the state for winning gold medals in the Asian Games.

Among the players honoured were Ritu Negi, Nidhi Sharma, Pushpa Rana and Sushma Sharma of the women's team and Vishal Bhardwaj of the men's team.

Lauding the players for their performance and bringing laurels for the country and the state by clinching gold medals and exhibiting their strength and talent, he said that the entire nation is proud of the strong Indian contingent which made a record haul of 107 medals, according to a statement issued here on Monday .

The women players from Himachal were surely a source of inspiration for other girls in the state. He said that the government would soon organise a mega event to honour these players who have brought glory to the state. The government plans to bring reforms in the sports policy and strengthen the sports infrastructure in the state, Himachal Pradesh Kabaddi Association president Raj Kumar Nittu said. PTI BPL SMN