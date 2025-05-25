Women's 4x400m relay member dropped from Asian Championships team, no clarity on reason

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) A member of the Indian women's 4x400m relay team has been dropped from the Asian Championships-bound contingent but there is no clarity on the reason for her exclusion.

The other members of the six-member relay team have already reached the South Korean city of Gumi for the continental championships.

There is a possibility that she may have failed a dope test but the officials are tight-lipped on the issue.

"I cannot say anything, I have not seen any official document," an Athletics Federation of India (AFI) official said when asked specifically about a dope violation.

PTI is withholding the name of the athlete in the absence of an official word on the matter.

The AFI is expecting a podium finish from the women's 4x400m relay.

India had named a 59-member team for the biennial continental championships. PTI PDS PM PDS PDS