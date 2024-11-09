Women''s ACT hockey matches in Rajgir moved to afternoon to avoid floodlight insect swarms

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) All matches of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy will now be held in the early afternoon to avoid potential disruptions caused by a large insect infestation, which becomes prominent under floodlights, the Asian Hockey Federation and hosts Hockey India announced on Saturday.

According to the revised schedule, the first match of each day will now start at 12.15pm, the second at 2.30pm, and the last one at 4.45pm.

Previously, matches were scheduled for the evening, with start times of 3pm, 5.15pm, and 7.30pm respectively.

"Our priority is the safety of players, fans and everyone involved with this prestigious tournament," stated Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, in a release "Hockey is being played at a new venue, and we want to ensure that we maintain high standards, while ensuring a smooth and exciting experience not only for teams but also for the people of Bihar who have been eagerly waiting for this tournament." The decision was made in consultation with the tournament's organising committee, following feedback from teams and observations of consecutive training sessions under the floodlights, which revealed a significant increase in insect activity.

The stadium is surrounded by paddy fields, which at this time of year are home to large insect populations.

In response, the Bihar State Government has implemented comprehensive environmental management measures at the venue.

This includes advanced drone operations, intensive fumigation, and international-standard treatments aimed at providing optimal playing conditions.

Following protocols used in similar situations globally, seven types of chemicals, including Cyphenothrin, Deltamethrin, and Cyfluthrin, along with cold sprays, have been applied in and around the stadium complex, the release added.

Hosts India along with five other teams -- China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand -- will play round-robin matches, with the top-two sides making the semifinals in the November 11-20 tournament. PTI TAP KHS