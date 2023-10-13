Women’s Asian Championship Trophy hockey trophy unveiled in Ranchi

Ranchi, Oct 13 (PTI) The trophy and mascot for the Women’s Asian Championship Trophy hockey were unveiled here on Friday.

Six countries— India, Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia and Thailand - will participate in the championship to be held in Ranchi from October 27 to November 5.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and President of International Hockey Federation Dato Tayyab Ikram unveiled the trophy and event mascot ‘Juhi’ the elephant.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the championship is being organised for the first time in the country.

“The state is mainly known for its mineral reserves such as coal, uranium and others. There is also a pool of sportspersons here. When we started honing the skills of sportspersons, we found it more powerful than minerals,” he said.

“My aim is to ensure that Jharkhand players are in every team made for India in any sport. We will also make efforts to organise a big sports event every year in Jharkhand,” the chief minister said.

Ikram said that Jharkhand has a big contribution to international hockey and other sports.

He said, “The Jharkhand chief minister has wonderful plans and a vision. He is trying to explore every opportunity that sports can offer. From today, FIH has become a strong partner of Jharkhand in order to continue this journey." Beginning from the temple town of Deoghar, the trophy will move through various districts of the state. PTI SAN NN