Women's blind cricket team's World Cup win reflects 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' spirit: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Felicitating the Indian Women's Cricket Team for the Blind for their historic World Cup victory, Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi said the team's achievement "embodies the spirit of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' and reflects the aspirations of a nation committed to empowering every girl to dream, aspire and achieve".

She made the remarks on Wednesday as the ministry hosted a special ceremony to honour the squad for winning the inaugural SBI Women's T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind held earlier this month.

Former minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, who chairs the World Organizing Committee for the tournament, also attended the event and praised the players for breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks for women and girls with disabilities.

Led by captain Deepika T C from Karnataka and vice-captain Ganga S Kadam from Maharashtra, India remained unbeaten throughout the championship. The team sealed the title with a dominant seven-wicket win over Nepal in the final played in Colombo on November 23, restricting Nepal to 114 for 5 before chasing down the target in just 12.1 overs.

The victory was marked by standout contributions across the squad. Phula Saren's 44 off 27 balls earned her the Player of the Match award, while Deepika had earlier delivered a tournament-defining 91 off 58 balls against Australia.

Karuna Pangi Kumari, a Class 10 student from Visakhapatnam, anchored the innings with a crucial 42 in the final, and 22-year-old Durga Yevle's rise from a small-town background to the international stage drew admiration for her grit and determination.

Lekhi said the win symbolises "determination, talent and national pride" while the ministry noted that the team's achievement marks a milestone not only in women's blind cricket but in India's wider push for gender equality and inclusive development.