Women's cricket in focus at Bengal-Britain Friendship Cup

Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) Women’s cricket will be a major attraction in the 'Bengal-Britain Travel Friendship Cup - Season 2' slated to be held at the Police Athletic Club here from February 1-2.

The event will feature both the men's and women's teams in a unique blend of cricket and cultural engagement, according to the British Deputy High Commission.

British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, Andrew Fleming, called the tournament a significant step in strengthening UK-India ties through a shared passion for cricket and tourism.

"Last year, I promised women’s participation in future editions of this Cup, and I am proud that we are delivering on that pledge this year," Fleming said in a statement.

There will be a special T10 women’s match on February 2.

"It reflects our commitment to inclusivity and gender equality in sports," added the statement.

The event was launched last year.