Women''s cricket team for blind meets President Murmu after WC victory

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Indian Blind Women's T20 World Cup-winning team met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and presented her with an autographed cricket bat on Saturday.

The President congratulated the team members on winning the T20 World Cup and said their success would inspire others to scale new heights in their lives and careers.

The President also signed a cricket ball presented by the team on the occasion.

India had recently won the inaugural T20 Blind Women's World Cup after defeating Nepal in the final in Colombo.

"In a treasured gesture, the President gifted the players a specially-autographed cricket ball, along with mementos for each player, carrying her blessings and best wishes," said a Cricket Association for the Blind in India release.

"The visit concluded with a tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan - a moment of awe, joy, and celebration for the team." The team, led by captain Deepika TC, dominated the six-nation tournament also featuring Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and the United States. PTI AM AM UNG