Mumbai: Six teams will vie for top honours in the inaugural T10 Women’s Deaf Premier League competition here from January 8-11.

The teams taking part in the 12-match competition are Punjab Lions, UP Warriors, Mumbai Stars, Delhi Bulls, Hyderabad Eagles and Bangalore Badshahs, the Indian Deaf Cricket Association announced.

The winners will receive a prize money of Rs 1,00,000, while the runners-up will get Rs 50,000. The best individual performers will also be given cash rewards.