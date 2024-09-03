Women's DPL: Upasana Yadav leads North Delhi Strikers to 53-run win over Central Delhi Queens

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Upasana Yadav came up with a fine half-century, leading North Delhi Strikers to a commendable 53-run win over Central Delhi Queens in the Women’s Delhi Premier League here on Tuesday.

Upasana scored 73 off 62 balls, and along with Ayushi Soni’s unbeaten 38, they steered the Strikers to a total of 134 for four.

It was Nazma Sultana who then put on a show with the ball, scripting figures of four for 14 and restricting the Queens to 82 for seven.

Chasing 135, the Queens struggled in the powerplay, as openers Laxmi Yadav (12 off 20) and Neha Chillar (12 off 26) were bogged down.

They began to lose wickets in a heap as Sultana cleaned up Neha Chillar while Antra dismissed Armeet Kaur (2 off 4).

Shivi Sharma (24 not out off 34) and Paruniki Sisodia (16 off 37) contributed to a 33-run stand before Sultana scalped Sisodia and Mayuri Singh as the Queens fell 53 runs short of the target.

Brief scores: North Delhi Strikers 134-4 in 20 overs (Upasana Yadav 73, Ayushi Soni 38 not out; Neha Chillar 2/14) beat Central Delhi Queens 82-7 in 20 overs (Shivi Sharma 24 not out, Paruniki Sisodia 16; Nazma Sultana 4/17) by 53 runs. PTI AYG BS BS