Women's Golf: Pranavi, Tvesa lead bunch of seven Indians in Sweden

Gothenburg (Sweden), Aug 21 (PTI) The trio of Pranavi Urs, Tvesa Malik and Vani Kapoor headline a large contingent of Indians at the Euro 300,000 Hills Open golf tournament here.

A total of seven Indians will tee up this week with the others being rookie Avani Prashanth, Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh and Hitaashee Bakshi.

India's top star, Diksha Dagar, has decided to skip the week and take rest ahead of the busy second half which includes the Hero women's Indian Open.

While Diksha was racking up a number of top-10 finishes, the other Indian players have been trying to find the momentum in the middle part of this season.

As Pranavi makes a comeback from a wrist injury, Avani is consolidating her position in the first season and Vani Kapoor and Amandeep are trying to find a regular place on the LET (Ladies European Tour).

Sneha and Hitaashee have been big forces on their home tour, the Women's Pro Golf Tour, but have yet to find their feet on the LET.

England's Mimi Rhodes continues to impress in her rookie season as she still leads the Order of Merit (OOM) standings on 1,821.74 points having played 14 tournaments in the 2025 season schedule.

The 23-year-old will be in action again this week at the Hills Open, with Czech Republic's Sara Kouskova also in the field.

The three-time LET winner has enjoyed a strong month, making her debut at the AIG Women's Open with a T19 finish, while also securing T4 in the individual event and T23 in the team competition at the PIF London Championship.