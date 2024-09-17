Women's Handball League unveils Kolkata Thunder Strikers team

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The organisers of the Women's Handball League on Tuesday announced that Kolkata Thunder Strikers (KTS) will be one of the six teams in the upcoming edition.

Passionate about empowering female athletes, Kolkata Thunder Strikers not only aims to redefine the traditional roles for women through the game of handball, it is dedicated to develop a strong, and competitive team that will strive to revive city-based sports teams in the state, a press release said.

With a vision to inspire young girls, build a strong grassroots network, and create more opportunities for women in sports, the WHL is committed to promoting inclusivity and raising the profile of women's sports across the country.

Priya Jain, Director of Pavna Sports Venture -- the licensing rights holder of the league -- welcomed the Kolkata outfit to the tournament.

"Representing one of India's most fervent sporting regions, KTS is set to tap into a deep well of talent and forge a strong connection with the vibrant and passionate sporting cultural scene of West Bengal," said Jain.

The team will host training camps, organise school tournaments, and engage the community through outreach programmes, social media, and fan-focused events. PTI AT AM AT AM AM