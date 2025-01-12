Women's HIL: Jansen scores brace as Odisha Warriors win 4-0

Ranchi, Jan 12 (PTI) Dutch exponent Yibbi Jansen scored a brace as Odisha Warriors thrashed Delhi SG Pipers 4-0 in the opening match of the inaugural Women's Hockey India League, which got underway here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Besides Jansen (16' and 37'), Baljeet Kaur (42') and Freeke Moes (43') scored for the winners.

The first quarter was a cautious affair as both teams took their time to get into a rhythm. The Pipers and the Warriors had a couple of half chances but were unable to find the finishing touch as the first quarter ended goalless.

Jansen scored the first goal after the Warriors won a penalty corner in the 16th minute. The Dutch player, one of the best drag-flickers in the game, made no mistake as she sent the flick flying past goalkeeper Elodie Picard.

Advertisment

The Pipers won their first penalty corner in the 21st minute but the injection was not trapped cleanly.

The Warriors doubled their lead midway through the third quarter with Jansen once again on target. The Dutch star fired her drag-flick into the corner giving Stephanie de Groof, who was positioned on the post, little time to react.

Five minutes later, the Warriors were 3-0 ahead. Baljeet dribbled along the goalline and played the ball to Neha Goyal. The ball ricocheted back to Baljeet off Neha's stick and the former curled it past Picard.

Advertisment

The Warriors were content with defending their lead in the final quarter as the Pipers tried to find a consolation goal. The Warriors were down to 10 players for five minutes after captain Neha received a yellow card in the 49th minute. The Pipers were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage.

On Monday, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers will play Soorma Hockey Club. PTI AM AM APA APA