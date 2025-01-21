Women's HIL: Odisha Warriors beat Soorma Hockey Club in shootout

Ranchi, Jan 21 (PTI) Sonika and Kaitlin Nobbs scored in penalty shootout to help Odisha Warriors secure a bonus point win in their Women's Hockey India League match against JSW Soorma Hockey Club after both sides failed to score in regulation time here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

After an intense midfield battle across four quarters, the match advanced to shootouts where Sonika and Nobbs scored, while Jocelyn Bartram made four superb saves to give Odisha Warriors a (0-0) 2-0 shootout win.

Odisha Warriors went for the attack from the get-go and kept possession for most part of the match but Soorma Club's solid defence came in the way every time.

Soorma's Charlotte Stapenhorst was the first to earn a a penalty corner with four minutes left in the opening quarter. However, Penny Squibb's flick was kicked out by goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram.

Advertisment

The back and forth continued in the midfield as the second quarter began with neither team willing to give an inch. Halfway through the quarter, Englebert stole the ball at the half line, sped to the shooting circle and earned a penalty corner, but Soorma failed to create a chance.

The Warriors responded by earning their own penalty corner soon but Yibbi Jansen's flick was deflected by Soorma's keeper, Savita.

The Warriors began the third quarter with greater intent and earned a penalty corner. However, Jansen's powerful drag flick was met with an equally superb save from Savita.

Advertisment

Soorma had a period of sustained pressure in the minutes that followed but failed to muster a shot at goal. Meanwhile, on a counter attack, the Warriors' Nobbs found the side board with a thunderous slap from an acute angle, extending the deadlock to the last quarter.

Stapenhorst drew a penalty corner for Soorma as the final quarter began but Penny Squibb's effort was easily deflected by Jocelyn Bartram.

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, on a counter attack for the Warriors, forced Savita to rush out and push the ball away and it fell to Neha but she was unable to direct it towards goal.

Advertisment

Both teams made frequent forays as the quarter came to a close but neither was able to break the other side's defence. PTI AM AM AH AH