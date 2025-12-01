Women's hockey chief coach Harendra Singh resigns: Sources

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh has resigned from the post with immediate effect citing 'personal reasons'.

Sources said that Sjoerd Marijne of Netherlands, who was head coach of the side that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, could return as chief coach.

According to sources, Harendra sent an e-mail to Hockey India informing them that he is resigning with immediate effect. He also stated that this is purely for personal reasons. PTI MJ AM AM AM