Women’s ODI WC: India squad settled but selectors face tricky questions on Shafali, Renuka

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) India’s recent run of victories has bolstered confidence but the women’s selection panel, headed by Neetu David, will face some tricky questions on the inclusion of Shafali Verma and pacer Renuka Thakur when it meets here on Tuesday to pick the squad for the ODI World Cup.

Apart from Pakistan playing all their matches in Colombo, India will host the 50-over World Cup comprising eight teams from September 30 with their eyes firmly set on an elusive global trophy.

Having beaten England in both white-ball series and clinched the ODI tri-series involving Sri Lanka and South Africa in April, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team heads into the World Cup with plenty of confidence. Before the tournament, India will host Australia for three ODIs to fine-tune their preparations.

But the selectors might take a few extra minutes to decide whether to include the explosive Shafali in an otherwise settled batting line-up, which will look to polish its skills against the Aussies.

Since her return to the squad during the series against England, Shafali has made 3, 47, 31 and 75 against the English side, before floundering against Australia A with scores of 3, 3 and 41.

Smriti Mandhana has forged a successful pairing with Pratika Rawal at the top, while Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol and skipper Harmanpreet provide adequate solidity to that middle-order.

But will the selectors rock the ship and bring in Shafali into the mix to add further firepower? It remains to be seen, and the powers that be will also assess the fitness of Renuka, who missed the England tour due to injury.

Renuka has been out of action since March, but the status of her recovery and workload will be adequately discussed given how well she can use the new ball to snaffle early wickets.

If fit, the ODIs against Australia would be an ideal platform for the right-arm pacer to comeback, and an opportunity for the team management and selectors to see if she is ready to handle the immense workload of being the premier seam bowler in a home World Cup.

Richa Ghosh will remain the first-choice wicketkeeper, while Yastika Bhatia, who cracked two fifties in three matches for India A against Australia A in Brisbane recently, could be an adequate back-up.

With the tournament returning to the subcontinent, spinners will undoubtedly be the hot currency and India have multiple choices in Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav, who all have contributed to the team’s success in the recent past.

Young left-arm spinner N Shree Charani also made a strong mark in the T20Is against England, giving another edge to India’s spin attack and could provide another topic of discussion for the selectors.

Kranti Goud’s six-wicket haul in India’s win in the third ODI against England might also force the selectors to give the young right-arm seamer a go, given her impressive skills and attitude drawing praise from Harmanpreet.

While India’s bowling attack can be expected to be spin-heavy, all-rounder Amanjot Kaur’s fitness and availability would be another concern in the context of giving more balance to the combination. PTI DDV DDV ATK