Women's Premier League 2026 venues and fixtures likely to be finalised on November 26

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) The venues and fixtures for the next edition of the Women's Premier League are expected to be finalised on November 26, a day before the mega auction in New Delhi.

The mega auction of the WPL will be held on November 27 and the governing council of the tournament is expected to meet a day prior to it in order to finalise the details.

"We will have a meeting on November 26 to finalise the venues and fixtures for the next edition of WPL," an official told PTI on Monday.

The WPL 2026 is expected to be held earlier than its usual window since India will be co-hosting the men's T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka, followed by the two-month long Indian Premier League.

According to Cricbuzz, the WPL 2026 could be held across two venues in Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium and Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium with the tournament being expected to be held from January 7 to February 3.

Two-time winners Mumbai Indians will be the defending champions of WPL 2026, having beaten Delhi Capitals in the final earlier this year.

MI had, in fact, beaten the same opponent in the final of the inaugural edition of the five-team league in 2023.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had won WPL 2024 with Delhi Capitals being the runner-up.

UP Warriorz will go into the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 14.5 crores followed by Gujarat Giants at Rs 9 crores. RCB will have a purse of Rs 6.15 crores while Mumbai Indians have funds remaining worth Rs 5.75 crores.

Delhi Capitals, who released their captain Meg Lanning after she led the team to three consecutive finals, will have a purse of Rs 5.7 crores going into the auction.

Deepti Sharma, who was the Player of the Tournament in the recent Women's ODI World Cup for her all-round brilliance, is among the prominent names including Australia captain Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr and Lanning. PTI DDV SSC SSC