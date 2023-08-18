Women's sub-junior core group formed for national camp

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) With former India captain Rani Rampal as mentor, Hockey India on Friday formed a 40-member women's sub-junior core group for a national coaching camp, which will commence on August 21 in Rourkela.

The development is aimed at nurturing young talent and ensuring a robust future for Indian hockey, Hockey India said in a release, adding, "it will bring together the brightest and most promising young talents from across the nation." The players have been picked on the basis of their recent performances in the Sub-Junior National Championships.

The camp at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium will be followed by international matches in Europe.

The core group of the camp includes goalkeepers Tarra Sailaja, Hodam Pabitra Devi, Tanuja and defenders Muskan, Rajni Kerketta, Parwati Topno, Sushmita Dungdung, Amisha Ekka, Harjeet Kaur, Komal Pal, Bhavya, Tamanna, Priyanka.

The midfielders named in the camp include Pushpa Dang, Roshni Aind, Ritika Ahirwar, Leishangthem Natali Chan, Mutum Priya Devi, Puja Majhi, Nisha Dadel, Sharanjit Kaur, Purnima Yadav, Pooja while the list of forwards includes Tulasi Kuppa, Sweety Dungdung, Jamuna Kumari, Lakshmi, Kajal, Krishna Sharma, Gungun Kaur, Doli Bhoi, Dipika Barwa, Tanuja Toppo, Karuna Minz, Binati Minz, Manisha Patel, Vandana Patel, Kajal, Ravina, and Kirti.

A support staff consisting of veteran Indian ace Rani, two assistant coaches, two physios, two masseuses, and a trainer will accompany the core group in the camp.

"The women's sub-junior core group has been formed as part of Hockey India's continuous efforts to provide world-class training and exposure to emerging players," Rani said of the camp.

"This initiative is consistent with Hockey India's commitment to developing a long-term talent pipeline to ensure the country's continued success in hockey. This will undoubtedly lay a solid foundation for women's hockey in India." PTI AH AH AT AT