Women's T20 WC: India choose to bat against Sri Lanka

Dubai, Oct 9 (PTI) India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in their Women's T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

India remained unchanged, while Sri Lanka are playing Ama Kanchana in place of Hasini Perera.

Teams: India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, S Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Asha Sobhana Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(capt), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(wk), Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera. PTI AH AH BS BS