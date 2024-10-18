Women's T20 WC: New Zealand spinners Carson, Kerr guide team to summit clash against South Africa

Sharjah, Oct 18 (PTI) Spinners Eden Carson and Amelia Kerr continued their incredible run to put New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup final beating West Indies by eight runs here on Friday.

Advertisment

The White Ferns, who have been runners-up in 2009 and 2010 editions, will meet South Africa in the final on Sunday and they only have their two tweakers to thank for defending a total of 128 with such aplomb despite the dangerous Deandra Dottin's 33, which included three sixes in the 16th over bowled by Lea Tahuhu.

West Indies managed 120/8 in 20 overs and as much as off-spinner Carson (3/29) dented West Indies with early blows, Kerr's (2/14) leg-breaks along with prized wicket of Dottin played her part splendidly.

The duo accounted for 20 opposition wickets (Carson's 8 and Kerr's 12) in the tournament and been lethal weapons for New Zealand in the entire tournament.

Advertisment

Fittingly, it was Beijing Olympian Suzie Bates, who bowled the final over with 15 needed and gave away only seven runs to seal the issue.

Earlier, seasoned Dottin, bowled both conventional and wide yorkers with lot of precision to end up with 4/22. With most of the deliveries holding up, it became easier for Dottin to vary the pace making life difficult for opposition batters.

Brief Scores New Zealand 128/9; 20 overs (Georgia Plimmer 33; Deandra Dottin 4/22) b West Indies 120/8; 20 overs (Dottin 33; Eden Carson 3/29) by eight runs. PTI KHS KHS TAP