Women''s T20 WC Scoreboard: IND vs AUS

Sharjah, Oct 13 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women’s T20 World Cup Group A match between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia: Grace Harris c Mandhana b Deepti 40 Beth Mooney c Radha b Renuka 2 Georgia Wareham lbw b Renuka 0 Tahlia McGrath st Ghosh b Radha 32 Ellyse Perry c sub (S Sajana) b Deepti 32 Ashleigh Gardner c Radha b Vastrakar 6 Phoebe Litchfield not out 15 Annabel Sutherland b Patil 10 Sophie Molineux run out 0 Megan Schutt not out 0 Extras: 14 (b-1, lb-6, w-7) Total: 151/8 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-17, 3-79, 4-92, 5-101, 6-134, 7-145, 8-145 Bowling: Renuka Singh Thakur 4-0-24-2, Shreyanka Patil 4-0-32-1, Pooja Vastrakar 3-0-22-1, Arundhati Reddy 3-0-24-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-28-2, Radha Yadav 2-0-14-1. PTI MORE DDV