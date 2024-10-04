Women's T20 World Cup Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand

Dubai, Oct 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the women's T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates c Shreyanka Patil b Arundhati Reddy 27 Georgia Plimmer c Smriti Mandhana b Asha Sobhana 34 Amelia Kerr c Pooja Vastrakar b Renuka Singh 13 Sophie Devine not out 57 Brooke Halliday c Smriti Mandhana b Renuka Singh 16 Maddy Green not out 5 Extras: (B-4, W-4) 8 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 Overs) 160 Fall of wickets: 1-67, 2-67, 3-99,4-145.

Bowling: Pooja Vastrakar 1-0-9-0, Renuka Thakur Singh 4-0-27-2, Deepti Sharma 4-0-45-0, Arundhati Reddy 4-0-28-1, Asha Sobhana 4-0-22-1, Shreyanka Patil 3-0-25-0 (MORE) PTI APA APA