Women's Test: India opt to bat against South Africa

Chennai, Jun 28 (PTI) India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the one-off Women's Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday.

India swept the preceding three-match ODI series 3-0. The Test will be followed by a three-match T20I here.

Teams: India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Tumi Sekhukhune. PTI TAP ATK ATK