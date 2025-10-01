Women's WC: Australia score 326 all out against New Zealand

Indore, Oct 1 (PTI) Australia's batting stalwart Ashleigh Gardner scored her second ODI century as the seven-time champions overcame an unimpressive start to notch up a strong 326 all out against trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in their opening ICC Women's world Cup match, here on Wednesday.

Gardner struck 115 off 83 balls (16x4, 1x6) as she guided the defending champions to safety from a shaky 128/5, after they had lost skipper Alyssa Healy (17), Beth Mooney (12) and Annabel Sutherland (5) cheaply.

New Zealand right-hand pacer Lea Tahuhu (3/42) and Jess Kerr (3/59) grabbed three wickets each, while Amelia Kerr (2/54) and Bree Illing (2/75) took two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat, leaving out seasoned pacer Megan Schutt from the playing XI.

Brief Scores: Australia: 326 all out in 49.3 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 45, Ellyse Perry 33, Ashleigh Gardner 115, Kim Garth 38; Amelia Kerr 2/54, Jess Kerr 3/59, Lea Tahuhu 3/42). PTI AM AM PDS PDS