Women's WC: Australia win toss, opt to bat against New Zealand

Indore, Oct 1 (PTI) Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in their opening game of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup here on Wednesday.

Australia have left out seasoned pacer Megan Schutt from the playing XI in this game. She has been replaced by Darcie Brown.

Teams: New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.