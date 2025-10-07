Women's WC: Balanced Vizag pitch likely to offer relief to struggling Indian batters

Visakhapatnam, Oct 7 (PTI) A balanced pitch which offers considerable assistance to the batters will greet the Indians, who have been struggling to hit a higher note in the ongoing Women’s World Cup, here for their two crucial games against Australia and South Africa.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will face South Africa on Thursday and the defending champions Australia on October 12 at the ACA-VDCA stadium here.

The venue is hosting a women’s ODI after a gap of 11 years, after India’s match against Sri Lanka on January 23, 2014.

“The pitch will offer good help to batters, if you look at the last few matches, including the IPL, here. The bowlers, especially spinners if there is no dew, will have some help as the match goes on,” an Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) official told PTI.

The T20Is here have generally seen high scores, as both India men and Delhi Capitals (in the IPL) were able to chase down 200-plus targets.

In the men’s ODIs, India’s 387/5 against the West Indies in 2019 is the highest total at this stadium, which also has seen four totals in excess of 320, and six totals between 280 and 299.

The Indian women’s side will welcome those stats wholeheartedly after being forced to grind their way to 269 for eight (vs Sri Lanka) and 247 (vs Pakistan) at Guwahati and Colombo respectively in the ICC showpiece.

Mithali, Kalpana to have stands =================== Former Indian captain Mithali Raj and wicketkeeper Ravi Kalpana will have stands named after them at the ACA-VDCA stadium on October 12 ahead of India’s match against Australia.

The decision was taken after India opener Smriti Mandhana made the suggestion to Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh during the “Breaking the Boundaries” fireside chat in August.

“The ACA's tribute to Mithali Raj and Ravi Kalpana reflects a deep commitment to honouring the trailblazers who have redefined women's cricket in India while inspiring the next generation to dream bigger,” the ACA said in a statement.

Mithali made 7805 runs from 232 ODIs at an average of 50.68 with seven centuries, while her 89 T20Is yielded 2364 runs with 17 fifties.

She also played 12 Tests, scoring 699 runs at an average of 43.68 before retiring in 2022.

“Smriti Mandhana’s thoughtful suggestion captured a wider public sentiment. Translating that idea into immediate action reflects our collective commitment to gender parity and to acknowledging the trailblazers of women’s cricket,” said Minister Lokesh.

Kalpana played seven ODIs between 2015 and 2016, but her rise to Indian team has inspired several cricketers from the region such as Arundhati Reddy, S Meghana and N Sri Charani.