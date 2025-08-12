Women's WC matches in Bengaluru face uncertainty, shifting of venue on cards

Bengaluru, Aug 12 (PTI) The future of ICC Women's ODI World Cup matches scheduled to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here has slipped into uncertainty after hosts KSCA could not obtain the police clearance by August 10.

The BCCI had informed the Karnataka State Cricket Association to get the necessary approvals by last Saturday, but, as per the local police officials the process is yet to be completed as on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Greenfields Stadium in Karyavattom, Thiruvananthapuram, has emerged as a possible alternative venue to host the matches scheduled in Bengaluru.

The ICC showpiece's tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka is currently scheduled to be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on September 30, followed by matches between England and South Africa (October 3), India and Bangladesh (October 26), the second semifinal on October 30, and the final on November 2.

It has been reliably learnt that Kerala Cricket Association officials have been asked about the competition schedule and the venue's readiness to host the big-ticket matches in just over a month's time.

As per ICC guidelines, the host association needs to hand over the venue to the global governing body 30 days prior to the tournament's beginning, and no other matches should be held at the stadium in that period.

However, the Greenfields Stadium is scheduled to host the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) matches between August 21 and September 7, but the KCA officials are confident of moving the T20 matches to another venue if the World Cup games come their way.

"We have backup venues, if the World Cup matches are shifted here. But as of now we are waiting for a final confirmation," sources close to the development told PTI.

The KSCA officials did not respond to questions regarding the possible venue change, but it's learnt that they have put forward the proposal of holding the World Cup matches behind closed doors in order to secure the police approval.

It may be recalled that the KSCA had to shift the ongoing Maharajah T20 Trophy to Mysuru even after deciding to conduct it behind closed doors at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The state body was forced to move the tournament after the one-man D'Cunha Commission deemed the Chinnaswamy Stadium "unsafe" for large-scale events.

The state government appointed the commission to inquire into the stampede on June 4 here in which people died and several others were injured during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations.