Women's WC Scoreboard: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

Colombo, Oct 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's World Cup match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand here on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne b Rosemary Mair 42 Chamari Athapaththu c Maddy Green b Sophie Devine 53 Hasini Perera c Isabella Gaze b Bree Illing 44 Harshitha Samarawickrama c Isabella Gaze b Bree Illing 26 Kavisha Dilhari c Suzie Bates b Sophie Devine 4 Nilakshi de Silva not out 55 Piumi Wathsala Badalge c Bree Illing b Sophie Devine 7 Anushka Sanjeewani not out 6 Extras: (b-3, lb-3, w-15) 21 Total: 258/6 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 101-1, 125-2, 183-3, 188-4, 198-5, 233-6 Bowling: Bree Illing 7-0-39-2, Rosemary Mair 6-0-29-1, Eden Carson 9-0-44-0, Jess Kerr 7-0-34-0, Amelia Kerr 10-0-40-0, Sophie Devine 9-1-54-3, Maddy Green 2-0-12-0. PTI More AH AH