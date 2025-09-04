Women's WC: Ticket prices start from Rs 100, Shreya Ghosal to perform at opening ceremony

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Indian music icon Shreya Ghosal will perform at the upcoming Women's World Cup opening ceremony in Guwahati, ahead of the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka on September 30, the ICC said on Thursday.

It also said this year's edition will set a new benchmark in accessibility, with record low prices for any ICC global event.

Tickets for all league matches in India are priced at just Rs 100 (approx. USD 1.14) in the first phase. The fan-friendly pricing aims to ensure packed stadiums and enthusiastic crowds as the women's game continues to grow in stature and global appeal.

Google Pay will be bringing fans closer to the action with an exclusive pre-sale tickets access for fans. In the first phase, tickets for all round-robin league matches will be available for purchase, exclusively for Google Pay users. Fans can also register interest for second phase (for all league matches), with ticket sales starting for the same on Tuesday, 9 September.

Meanwhile, Bollywood's premier playback vocalist Ghoshal, who has also recorded the tournament's official anthem, 'Bring it Home', will deliver a live performance that celebrates the energy, spirit, and unity of women's cricket on the global stage, the sport's global governing body said of the opening ceremony in a press release.

Ghoshal's performance will be supported by thematic visuals and on-ground activations, marking a spectacular start to the month-long celebration of women's cricket. The upcoming World Cup marks the tournament's return to India after 12 years, where eight teams will be competing for the top prize in women's cricket.