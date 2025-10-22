Women's World Cup: Australia opt to bowl against England

Indore, Oct 22 (PTI) Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against England in their Women's World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Both Australia and England have already qualified for the semifinals.

Australia made three changes, bringing in Georgia Voll, Sophie Molineux and Kim Garth into the side, while England are unchanged.

Tahlia McGrath is leading the seven-time champions Australia in absence of regular skipper Alyssa Healy who is down with a calf injury.

Teams: England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith and Lauren Bell.

Australia: Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth and Megan Schutt. PTI SSC SSC TAP