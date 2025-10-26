Women''s World Cup: India-Bangladesh match abandoned

Navi Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) India and Bangladesh shared points after the Women's World Cup match between the two sides was abandoned because of rain, here on Sunday.

Chasing a revised target of 126 in a 27-over-a-side game, India were cruising along nicely at 57 without loss in 8.4 overs when another spell of shower forced the umpires to call off the contest.

Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 119 for 9 in a rain-hit game.

Sharmin Akhter top scored for Bangladesh with 36.

Left-arm spin pair of Sree Charani and Radha Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking two and three wickets respectively.

India have already qualified for the semifinals.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 119/9 in 27 overs (Sharmin Akhter 36, Radha Yadav 3/30, Sree Charani 2/23).

India: 57 or no loss in 8.4 overs. PTI AM AM UNG