Women''s World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan called off due to rain

Colombo, Oct 24 (PTI) The ICC Women's World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was called off due to rain here on Friday.

This is the tournament's fifth match that has ended in no result at this venue.

In the showpiece, all bar two of Sri Lanka's group games were being staged at the R. Premadasa Stadium. All of Pakistan's matches are being played here because of the ongoing political tensions with India, who are hosting the majority of the tournament.

Before calling off the game, the two on-field umpires had a chat with the curator and the fourth umpire before moving away from the pitch.

Pakistan were 18 for no loss in 4.2 overs when the skies opened up.

The match was earlier reduced to 34 overs per side contest after the toss was delayed by more than three hours due to rain. PTI AH AH UNG