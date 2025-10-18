Women’s World Cup: New Zealand-Pakistan clash reduced to 46 overs per side contest due to rain

Colombo, Oct 18 (PTI) The Women’s World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan was on Saturday reduced to a 46-over-per-side contest due to a long rain interruption here.

The rains had stopped the proceedings shortly before 4:00pm local time and the umpires were forced to cut the number of overs as play could only be resumed at 5:35pm local time.

Pakistan, who made a positive start to the contest, slipped from 30 for no loss to 52 for three in 12.2 overs when it began raining.