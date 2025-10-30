Women’s World Cup Scoreboard : AUS vs IND

Australia Innings: Alyssa Healy (c & wk) b Kranti Gaud 5 Phoebe Litchfield b Amanjot Kaur 119 Ellyse Perry b Radha Yadav 77 Beth Mooney c Jemimah Rodrigues b Shree Charani 24 Annabel Sutherland c & b Shree Charani 3 Ashleigh Gardner run out (Kranti Gaud/Richa Ghosh) 63 Tahlia McGrath run out (Jemimah Rodrigues/Richa Ghosh) 12 Kim Garth run out (Amanjot Kaur/Richa Ghosh) 17 Alana King c Richa Ghosh b Deepti Sharma 4 Sophie Molineux b Deepti Sharma 0 Megan Schutt not out 1 Extras: (LB-2, W-11) 13 Total: (All out, 49.5 Overs) 338 Fall of Wickets: 25-1, 180-2, 220-3, 228-4, 243-5, 265-6, 331-7, 336-8, 336-9, 338-10.

Bowler: Renuka Singh Thakur 8-0-39-0, Kranti Gaud 6-0-58-1, Shree Charani 10-0-49-2, Deepti Sharma 9.5-0-73-2, Amanjot Kaur 8-0-51-1, Radha Yadav 8-0-66-1.