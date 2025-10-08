Women''s World Cup Scoreboard: Aus vs Pak

Colombo, Oct 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's World Cup group match between Australia and Pakistan here on Wednesday.

Australia: Alyssa Healy c Diana Baig b Sadia Iqbal 20 Phoebe Litchfield c&b Fatima Sana 10 Ellyse Perry st Sidra Nawaz b Nashra Sandhu 5 Beth Mooney c Sadaf Shamas b Fatima Sana 109 Annabel Sutherland b Nashra Sandhu 1 Ashleigh Gardner c Fatima Sana b Rameen Shamim 1 Tahlia McGrath c Diana Baig b Nashra Sandhu 5 Georgia Wareham c&b Rameen Shamim 0 Kim Garth st Sidra Nawaz b Diana Baig 11 Alana King not out 51 Megan Schutt not out 0 Extras: (w-8) 8 Total: (For Nine Wickets In 50 overs) 221 Fall of Wickets: 1-30, 2-30, 3-55, 4-59, 5-60, 6-75, 7-76, 8-115, 9-221.

Bowling: Diana Baig 10-0-74-1, Fatima Sana 10-1-49-2, Sadia Iqbal 10-2-32-1, Rameen Shamim 10-1-29-2, Nashra Sandhu 10-0-37-3. (MORE) PTI TAP