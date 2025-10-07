Women’s World Cup Scoreboard: ENG vs BANGLA

Guwahati, Oct 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's World Cup match between Bangladesh and England here on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Innings: Rubya Haider c Sophia Dunkley b Lauren Bell 4 Sharmin Akhter c Amy Jones b Sophie Ecclestone 30 Nigar Sultana c Charlie Dean b Linsey Smith 0 Sobhana Mostary lbw b Alice Capsey 60 Shorna Akter c Amy Jones b Charlie Dean 10 Ritu Moni c Linsey Smith b Charlie Dean 5 Fahima Khatun b Sophie Ecclestone 7 Nahida Akter c Charlie Dean b Sophie Ecclestone 1 Rabeya Khan not out 43 Marufa Akter c Lauren Bell b Alice Capsey 0 Shanjida Akter Meghla c Nat Sciver-Brunt b Linsey Smith 1 Extras: (LB-2, W-15) 17 Total: (All out, 49.4 Overs) 178 Fall of Wickets: 24-1, 25-2, 59-3, 85-4, 108-5, 121-6, 130-7, 156-8, 157-9, 178-10.

Bowling: Lauren Bell 7-1-28-1, Linsey Smith 9.4-1-33-2, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c) 5-0-32-0, Sophie Ecclestone 10-3-24-3, Charlie Dean 10-2-28-2, Alice Capsey 8-1-31-2.