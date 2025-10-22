Women's World Cup Scoreboard: England vs Australia

Indore, Oct 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's World Cup match between Australia and England here on Wednesday.

England Women: Amy Jones b Sutherland 18 Tammy Beaumont c Voll b Sutherland 78 Heather Knight lbw b Molineux 20 Nat Sciver-Brunt c Sutherland b King 7 Sophia Dunkley st Mooney b Gardner 22 Emma Lamb b Sutherland 7 Alice Capsey lbw b Molineux 38 Charlie Dean c Litchfield b Gardner 26 Sophie Ecclestone not out 10 Linsey Smith run out 3 Lauren Bell not out 2 Extras: (b-5, lb-4, nb-1, w-3) 13 Total: 244/9 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 1-55, 2-90, 3-105, 4-147, 5-160, 6-166, 7-227, 8-227, 9-236 Bowling: Megan Schutt 4-0-21-0, Kim Garth 7-2-43-0, Annabel Sutherland 10-1-60- 3, Sophie Molineux 10-0-52-2, Alana King 10-1-20-1, Ashleigh Gardner 9-0-39-2. PTI AH AH