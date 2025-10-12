Women''s World Cup Scoreboard: Ind Vs Aus

Visakhapatnam, Oct 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's World Cup match between India and Australia here on Sunday.

India: Pratika Rawal c Perry b Sutherland 75 Smriti Mandhana c Litchfield b Molineux 80 Harleen Deol c Sutherland b Molineux 38 Harmanpreet Kaur c Molineux b Schutt 22 Jemimah Rodrigues c Mooney b Sutherland 33 Richa Ghosh c sub (G Wareham) b Sutherland 32 Amanjot Kaur c Molineux b Gardner 16 Deepti Sharma c Mooney b Molineux 1 Sneh Rana not out 8 Kranti Gaud c sub (G Wareham) b Sutherland 1 Shree Charani b Sutherland 0 Extras: (B-2, LB-4, W-13, Pen-5) 24 Total: (All out, 48.5 overs) 330 Fall of Wickets: 1-155, 2-192, 3-234, 4-240, 5-294, 6-309, 7-320, 8-327, 9-330.

Bowling: Kim Garth 5-0-35-0, Megan Schutt 6.1-0-37-1, Ashleigh Gardner 7-0-40-1, Sophie Molineux 10-1-75-3, Annabel Sutherland 9.5-0-40-5, Tahlia McGrath 4.5-0-43-0, Alana King 6-0-49-0. (MORE) PTI TAP