Women''s World Cup Scoreboard: Ind Vs Eng

Indore, Oct 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's World Cup match between India and England, here on Sunday.

England: Tammy Beaumont b Sharma 22 Amy Jones c Mandhana b Sharma 56 Heather Knight run out 109 Nat Sciver-Brunt c Harmanpreet b Shree Charani 38 Sophia Dunkley c Sharma b Shree Charani 15 Emma Lamb c Mandhana b Sharma 11 Alice Capsey c Deol b Sharma 2 Charlie Dean not out 19 Sophie Ecclestone run out 3 Linsey Smith not out 0 Extras: (LB-4, NB-1, W-8) 13 Total: (For 8 wkts, 50 overs) 288 Fall of wkts: 1-73, 2-98, 3-211, 4-249, 5-254, 6-257, 7-276, 8-280.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 8-0-37-0, Kranti Gaud 8-0-46-0, Sneh Rana 10-0-56-0, Shree Charani 10-0-68-2, Deepti Sharma 10-0-51-4, Amanjot Kaur 4-0-26-0.