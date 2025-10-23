Women''s World Cup Scoreboard: Ind Vs NZ

Navi Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Following is the Women's World Cup scoreboard between India and New Zealand, here on Thursday.

India (49 overs maximum): Pratika Rawal c sub (Rowe) b AC Kerr 122 Smriti Mandhana c sub (Rowe) b Bates 109 Jemimah Rodrigues not out 76 Harmanpreet Kaur c Carson b Mair 10 Richa Ghosh not out 4 Extras: (lb-11, nb-2, w-6) 19 Total: (for 3 wickets in 49 overs) 340 Fall of Wickets: 1-212, 2-288, 3-336.

Bowling: Rosemary Mair 8-1-52-1, Jess Kerr 8-1-51-0, Sophie Devine 6-0-34-0, Eden Carson 6-0-46-0, Lea Tahuhu 4-0-37-0, Amelia Kerr 10-0-69-1, Suzie Bates 7-0-40-1.