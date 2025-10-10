Women’s World Cup scoreboard: New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Guwahati, Oct 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women’s World Cup match between New Zealand and Bangladesh here on Friday.

New Zealand’s innings: Suzie Bates run out (Sumaiya/Sultana) 29 Georgia Palmer st Sultana b Rabeya 4 Amelia Kerr b Rabeya 1 Sophie Devine b Nishita Akter Nishi 63 Brooke Halliday c Sultana b Fahima 69 Maddy Green st Sultana b Rabeya 25 Isabella Gaze b Marufa 12 Jess Kerr run out (Marufa/Rabeya) 0 Rosemay Mair st Sultana b Nahida 2 Lea Tahuhu not out 12 Eden Carson not out 4 Extras: 6 (b-1, nb-2, w-3) Total: 227/9 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-35, 3-38, 4-150, 5-179, 6-202, 7-202, 8-210, 9-222 Bowling: Marufa Akter 7-0-58-1, Nahida Akter 10-1-36-1, Rabeya Khan 10-1-30-3, Nishita Akter Nishi 10-0-47-1, Fahima Khatun 9-0-37-1, Shorna Akter 4-0-18-0. PTI MORE DDV