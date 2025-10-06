Women’s World Cup scoreboard: New Zealand vs South Africa

Indore, Oct 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women’s World Cup match between New Zealand and South Africa here on Monday.

New Zealand innings: Suzie Bates lbw Kapp 0 Georgia Plimmer c de Klerk b Tryon 31 Amelia Kerr c Luus b de Klerk 23 Sophie Devine b Mlaba 85 Brooke Halliday c&B Mlaba 45 Maddy Green c Bosch b Mlaba 4 Isabella Gaze run out (Mlaba/Kapp) 10 Jess Kerr c de Klerk b Khaka 2 Lea Tahuhu c Wolvaardt b Mlaba 5 Eden Carson run out (Bosch/Khaka) 4 Bree Illing not out 1 Extras: 21 (lb-2, w-19) Total: 231 in 47.5 overs Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-44, 3-101, 4-187, 5-195, 6-212, 7-220, 8-222, 9-226, 10-231 Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 8-1-34-1, Ayabonga Khaka 7.5-1-31-1, Masabata Klaas 7-0-36-0, Nadine de Klerk 7-0-32-1, Nonkululeko Mlaba 10-0-40-4, Chloe Tryon 3-0-24-1, Sune Luus 5-0-32-0. PTI MORE DDV