Women's World Cup Scoreboard: NZ vs ENG

Visakhapatnam, Oct 26 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the Women's World Cup match between New Zealand and England, here on Sunday.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates c sub (E Lamb) b Smith 10 Georgia Plimmer lbw b Dean 43 Amelia Kerr c Dean b Capsey 35 Sophie Devine c Jones b Nat Sciver-Brunt 23 Brooke Halliday c Dunkley b Ecclestone 4 Maddy Green c & b Capsey 18 Isabella Gaze b Smith 14 Jess Kerr run out (Dean/Jones) 10 Rosemary Mair lbw b Nat Sciver-Brunt 0 Lea Tahuhu c Dean b Smith 2 Eden Carson not out 1 Extras: (b-1, nb-2, w-5) 8 Total: (all out, 38.2 overs) 168 Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-89, 3-89, 4-101, 5-128, 6-155, 7-157, 8-162, 9-166.

Bowling: Lauren Bell 6-0-35-0, Linsey Smith 9.2-0-30-3, Nat Sciver-Brunt 7-0-31-2, Charlie Dean 7-0-21-1, Alice Capsey 6-0-34-2, Sophie Ecclestone 0.4-0-4-1, Sophia Dunkley 2.2-0-12-0. (MORE) PTI TAP