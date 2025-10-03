Women's World Cup Scoreboard: South Africa vs England

Guwahati, Oct 3 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's World Cup match between South Africa and England here on Friday.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt c & b Smith 5 Tazmin Brits b Smith 5 Sune Luus b Bell 2 Marizanne Kapp b Smith 4 Anneke Bosch lbw b Nat Sciver-Brunt 6 Sinalo Jafta b Ecclestone 22 Chloe Tryon c Capsey b Nat Sciver-Brunt 2 Nadine de Klerk c Knight b Ecclestone 3 Masabata Klaas b Dean 3 Ayabonga Khaka not out 6 Nonkululeko Mlaba b Dean 3 Extras: (w-8) 8 Total: (in 20.4 overs) 69 Fall of Wickets: 1-9, 2-12, 3-17, 4-19, 5-31, 6-38, 7-48, 8-60, 9-60.

Bowling: Lauren Bell 4-0-24-1, Linsey Smith 4-2-7-3, Nat Sciver-Brunt 3-1-5-2, Sophie Ecclestone 6-2-19-2, Charlie Dean 3.4-0-14-2.