Women's World Cup scoreboard: Sri Lanka vs England

Colombo, Oct 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's World Cup match between Sri Lanka and England here on Saturday.

England: Amy Jones run out 11 Tammy Beaumont c Samarawickrama b Kumari 32 Heather Knight c Vihanga b Ranaweera 29 Nat Sciver-Brunt c Silva b Prabodhani 117 Sophia Dunkley c & b Dilhari 18 Emma Lamb b Ranaweera 13 Alice Capsey st Sanjeewani b Ranaweera 0 Charlie Dean c Vihanga b Prabodhani 19 Sophie Ecclestone st Sanjeewani b Kumari 3 Linsey Smith not out 5 Lauren Bell not out 1 Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-3) 5 Total: (For 9 wkts, 50 overs) 253 Fall of wkts: 1-24, 2-49, 3-109, 4-146, 5-168, 6-168, 7-206, 8-216, 9-252.

Bowling: Udeshika Prabodhani 9-0-55-2, Sugandika Kumari 10-0-66-2, Chamari Athapaththu 5-0-21-0, Inoka Ranaweera 10-1-33-3, Dewmi Vihanga 8-0-42-0, Kavisha Dilhari 8-0-34-1. (More) PTI AM AM AM