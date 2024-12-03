Woods hopeful of coming to India, Munjal thrilled at 3 players of Indian origin in field

Albany (Bahamas), Dec 3 (PTI) Golfer Tiger Woods is still hopeful of coming to India for a competitive event, something he has not been able to do for the 10 years he has been Hero's Global Partner.

Then, there is Pawan Munjal, a close friend of Woods, who is thrilled to have extended his partnership with the star-studded Hero World Challenge for another six years, till 2030, and with Woods to continue as their global partner till 2030.

A third thing that brought a big smile to Munjal's face was that he was able to bring to the Hero World Challenge field three players of Indian origin – Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai.

The tournament, featuring 20 of the world's top golfers, will commence on Thursday.

Munjal said, "If you remember, we had Anirban (Lahiri) at one time here, which was a great thing to happen. He was in the top-30 then. To have three boys of Indian origin in a field of the best and top-20 is a huge, huge thing for India.

"Me and many of you have been looking for an Indian star on the golfing map to really grow the game in India. I'm sure even if they're not Indians but they are of Indian origin, I'm sure the whole nation is going to be very, very excited and very proud about this fact." Indian-American Theegala is ranked 12th in the world, Indo-British Rai is 21st and Indian-American Bhatia is 31st as the entire field of 20 comprises players inside the top-40 in the world.

On the extension of their relationship with the tournament, Munjal said, "It was easy. We've had, as I said, 10 years of an incredible journey together which has benefited both of us, the foundation, Hero's brand globally. There were no two thoughts about it." Woods commented: "Well, this is exciting news for all of us at the foundation to be able to have Hero MotoCorp who have supported us here for the last 10 years and to have this relationship and our partnership continue until 2030 is truly amazing. We're able to help and serve so many more youth because of it.

"All the players who've come down here over the years have supported this event, some of them have started their own foundations because of the impact that Pawan and I have had on this event and our various charities.

"We've had a great relationship and great partnership for the last 10 years, so I think it was a very natural thing for us to continue this relationship going forward through 2030 and hopefully we can make it better in the next five or so years, better than it was for the first 10 and then hopefully even bigger into the future." Hero and Tiger Woods Foundation came together for the HWC in 2014 and will now be together till at least 2030, making it one of longest relationships on the PGA Tour.

Woods, who has often chosen HWC, which he hosts, as an event to test his fitness and preparation ahead of the following season, admitted, "Yeah, I am disappointed. I'm not physically ready yet to compete at this level. The times I have come back here, I was ready to start competing and playing again. Unfortunately, not this time. I still need to keep training to give myself the best chance going into next year and the events ahead." On the issue of the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which funds the LIV series, Woods said, "I think all of us who have been a part of this process would have thought it would have happened quicker than this. Even if it did, we're still at the regulations of the DOJ (Department of Justice) saying it's giving us hominus dominus that it will go through.

"Even if we had gotten a deal done by now, it's still in the DOJ's hands, but we wish we would have had something more concrete and further along than we are right now. But things are very fluid, we're still working through it, it's happening daily. From a policy board standpoint or from an enterprise standpoint, things are moving and they're constructive. But, yes, definitely moving." On his return to competitive golf, Woods is still desirous and hopeful.

"The fire still burns to compete. The difference is the recovery of the body to do it is not what it used to be. I still love doing it, I love competing, I love competing in anything whether we're playing cards or we're playing golf. No matter what it is, I love competing," said Woods.

The field at the Hero World Challenge, scheduled from Dec 5 to 8, is led by world No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who is also the FedEX champion, two-time Masters champion (2022 and 2024) and also the defending champion here.