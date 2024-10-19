Worked on increasing my patience and capacity to play long format: Iyer keen to make Test comeback

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer on Saturday expressed his desire to make a comeback to the Indian Test squad, emphasising the hard work he has put into cultivating patience and resilience for the longer format after undergoing a back surgery.

The 29-year-old, who had been battling a recurring back injury for which he underwent a surgery last year, scored his first century in red-ball cricket since his Test debut nearly three years ago during the Ranji Trophy second-round match against Maharashtra. His last first-class ton was against New Zealand in the Kanpur Test in November 2021.

"It feels special, coming back after a very long time. Obviously, I was feeling a bit down with my injuries, but now, getting a century after a very long time, it's a great feeling overall," Iyer told reporters at the end of day's play.

"I am absolutely keen for a comeback, but as we say, control the controllables, and my job is to keep performing, and keep participating as much as possible and also see to it that my body is in best shape." Iyer, who was also dropped from the BCCI central contract list earlier this year, last featured in the home Test series against England in February, and although he participated in the ODI series against Sri Lanka in August, he emphasised his strong desire to play red-ball cricket.

"Absolutely (the drive is still to play Tests). That's why I've been playing. I mean, or else I would have given a reason and sat out." In the last five first-class games, including in the the Duleep Trophy, Irani Trophy and Ranji Trophy, Iyer has scored three fifties and a 40 in 10 innings.

Asked about missing out on the Test team, Iyer said, "I had addressed my feeling during the longer format and things didn't go my way. But I'm in good space right now. I'm doing what I'm meant to do.

"All the matches I've played right now in the past have helped me gain that fitness level as well, along with my training program. This is my seventh match on the trot and the body has taken a lot of load at the same time. So, we have to manage here and there and see to it that I strategise in terms of how I play.

"I have to be smart in terms of what decisions I take. I need to see to it that my body is in best shape possible and I have to decide according to that. I have to listen to my body because I know the amount of threshold I've carried over the last few years and, based on that, I'll be taking the right decision, and I hope that my team will also back (me)." Iyer made a comeback in the Asia Cup last year after recovering from a back injury and went on to participate in the ODI World Cup in October-November.

In early 2024, he was selected for the first two home Tests against England but was subsequently omitted from the remaining three matches.

Asked if he fears the injury could come back, he said, "Not anymore." "The surgery was last year, and after that I played the World Cup, Asia Cup, and many more matches. There was this phase where I was feeling that it might occur again, but I trained a lot to see to it that I have optimum fitness. And, obviously, it comes here and there, but now my capacity has improved a lot." Iyer, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title earlier this year, spoke about his training post the back surgery.

"I improved my long-distance running. Increased my patience as well in terms of the longer format. I did intensive training like, I was stressing up my body, pushing my body 400-800 metres of running. I was trying to push my limits, and seeing to it that I was at the best fitness possible." Joining hands with his 17-year-old teammate Ayush Mhatre, the pair put up a 200-run stand, helping Mumbai take a sizeable lead.

"Nowadays, when the teams come up they straight away put a defensive field right from ball one, so I was just trying to take some time in between, trying to play more balls than scoring shots.

"So, that was my plan, play session by session, and try to see how much my body can take." PTI APA AM APA AM AM