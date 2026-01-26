Worked on my length control after last IPL season: Bishnoi

Guwahati, Jan 26 (PTI) Ravi Bishnoi believes a year of hard work, self-introspection and fine-tuning his lengths has helped him grab an unexpected opportunity and revive his T20 World Cup hopes after being out of the Indian reckoning.

He went on to reflecting on the last year and what he worked upon after poor returns in the IPL where he managed just nine wickets from 11 matches at an average of over 44.

The poor returns hurt the Sanjiv Goenka-owned side as they missed the playoffs, finishing seventh in the standings. He was subsequently released by the franchise but found a fresh start when Rajasthan Royals snapped him up for Rs 7.20 crore at this year's auction.

"The work I have done in the last one year was on my lengths because I didn't do so well in the IPL last season. I didn't have much control over my lengths and my lines in the last season. That's why it was tough for me in the last season," he admitted.

"But I tried my best to bowl in the 5-6 metres length on the stumps as it is difficult to hit from those lengths... So, I tried my best." The 25-year-old wrist leg-spinner, who last played for India against England in February last year, was not originally in the scheme of things for the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. He was drafted into the squad only after a side strain to spin all-rounder Washington Sundar earlier this month.

With Washington racing against time to get fit for the T20 World Cup, Bishnoi, although he is a specialist spinner hasn't done his cause any harm.

With India already boasting an established spin line-up comprising vice-captain Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington chances were always rare.

Bishnoi seized his lucky chance with both hands in the third T20I, returning tidy figures of 2/18 and removing the dangerous Mark Chapman (32) and Glenn Phillips (48) in successive spells to derail New Zealand’s middle overs.

His precision lengths and pace through the air stood out as the visitors were restricted to a modest 153/9 before India chased it down in just 10 overs for an eight-wicket win and an unassailable 3-0 lead.

"Yes, it is difficult when you are away from the side, you feel like you should be there but you are not,” Bishnoi said after the match here on Sunday.

"This Indian team is very strong and there are very few spots available so limited opportunities. It was good because I had time to work on myself, I did a lot of work on myself." He went back to the grind in Jodhpur, played domestic cricket -- Vijay Hazare, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s and two Ranji matches -- and focused on improving his lengths after a disappointing IPL season for Lucknow Super Giants.

"All those things helped me a lot to make a comeback,” said Bishnoi, who took nine wickets in seven games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"As a bowler, the T20 game is always difficult. Jassi Bhai (Bumrah) bowled well, Hardik Bhai (Pandya) bowled well, Harshit (Rana) also took the wicket in the starting. If we take two or three wickets earlier, it makes difficult for the batting team," he said of the match.

He did admit that there were a bit of butterflies in the stomach.

"And for the opportunity I got today, I was a little nervous. I was also excited because I got the opportunity. But at the same time, there was nervousness as well." "You get one less opportunity and you have to perform in that. So, there was both nervous energy and excitement." "In the last one year, I have done the same thing that I don't give the ball so easily. Because the pace I have in bowling, if it goes up and down, it becomes very easy for the batsman to go down and hit the ball." "So, I tried to bowl at a good length. If the ball falls in that length at the speed, it is very difficult to hit the ball from that place." "I bowl according to the rhythm of my body. It's not that I have to bowl more than 100 kmph or less than 100 kmph. I bowl the way I feel on a given day." Bishnoi also praised India’s batting dominance, especially Abhishek Sharma’s blazing form.

"The way Abhishek is playing at the moment touch wood.. It's required for India as well. It has not happned just like that. He has put in hard yards, he practices for hours at the nets you may have seen. If he continues like this, match gets over at six overs early as it happened today."