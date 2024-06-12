World Athletics signs five-year broadcasting services deal with Tata Communications

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) World Athletics on Wednesday announced a five-year global broadcasting services deal with Tata Communications, making the Indian telecom major a partner in the coverage of marquee events from next year, including the Tokyo World Championships.

Tata Communications will be a "key strategic supplier" for the world body with a view to "elevating innovation and audience engagement to new heights", World Athletics said in a statement.

The year 2025 features events such as the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing in March, World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou in May, and World Athletics Road Running Championships in San Diego in September.

The biennial World Championships will be held from September 13 to 21 next year.

"As the host broadcaster of World Athletics Series events, Tata Communications will take on the pivotal role of crafting immersive coverage, and delivering customised, world-class live content across continents," the release said.

"Tata Communications shares World Athletics" vision to increase the reach of the sport across the world and will support that endeavour with strategic initiatives including a focused emphasis on growing the sport within India.

"Tata Communications will also work with World Athletics to use the power of technology to enhance and progress World Athletics' sustainability efforts, which is core to its future strategy," it added.

Tata Communications has a Content Delivery Network, which has a video platform for live and on-demand coverage. PTI TAP PM TAP PM PM