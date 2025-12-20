World champions, Indian challengers eye glory in World 25K Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) A strong international field, led by world champions and Olympic medallists, will line up alongside India’s best distance runners at the 10th Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, here on Sunday.

Three globally recognised marathoners -- Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu, Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei and Lesotho’s Tebello Ramakongoana -- will be competing in the 25K distance for the first time, adding excitement to one of the fastest courses.

Reigning men’s marathon world champion Simbu, who also won bronze at the 2017 Worlds, said he was looking forward to the challenge.

“I don’t feel pressure. I see running as joy and a responsibility to represent my country well,” said the 33-year-old, who credited intense speed work for his recent global success.

“I have the experience of competing in the World championships and the Olympics, sometimes in the summers. When we prepare, in speed work we try to put in 300 metres 40 times,” said Simbu.

“I see running as a joy and responsibility to represent my country well. With a new generation rising, every race is about growth and preparing for bigger challenges ahead.” Cheptegei, the double Olympic champion and world record holder over 5000m and 10,000m, remains the biggest draw.

The Ugandan great, who has announced his shift away from track racing, said India felt like a second home.

“My international journey truly began here. Coming back and seeing the sport grow is special,” he said.

Having won five world titles in the 10,000 metres and cross country events between 2019 and 2023, he further said he is not going participate in track races any more.

“I’m done with the track. I’ve done track for the last 10 years and I have no regrets. Sometimes it’s good to leave the stage when you’re still sweet. Now, it’s about trying to learn and do better in the marathon.” Ramakongoana arrives in good form after setting a national marathon record earlier this year and believes the 25K is “the perfect bridge between the half-marathon and the marathon”.

The Lesotho athlete set a national record this year with a time of 2:06:18 in the Xiamen International Marathon and then the 29-year-old came third in Sydney in August with a time of 2:06:47.

Having completed five marathons with sub-2 hours and 10 minutes time, he's excited to this 25k challenge.

He finished fourth at the 2023 World Championships and seventh at the 2024 Olympic Games in the marathon.

Indian flavour ========= India’s challenge will be spearheaded by 10,000m and 5,000m national record holder Gulveer Singh, the defending Indian Elite champion, and Sanjivani Jadhav, the reigning women’s champion.

Gulveer, who is targeting medals at next year’s Commonwealth and Asian Games, said he was focused on steady improvement rather than records.

Former winner Sawan Barwal adds depth to the men’s race, while Jadhav, a two-time champion, will look to make the most of a course she knows well.

With over 23,000 runners registered for the milestone edition and equal prize money on offer for men and women, the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata continues to set the benchmark for road racing in India.

Elite Field ======= Men: Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda, HM PB 59:21), Alphonce Felix Simbu (Tanzania, HM PB 60:03), Haymanot Alew (Ethiopia, HM PB 60:26), Tebello Ramakonga (Lesotho, HM PB 60:17), Collins Kipkorir (Kenya, HM PB 60:23), Debebe Teka (Ethiopia, HM PB 61:37), Tamru Shifera (Ethiopia, HM PB 60:47), Reuben Rono (Kenya, HM PB 62:05), Fikadu Liche (Ethiopia, HM PB 60:34), Anthony Kipchirchir (Kenya, HM PB 62:02), Wisley Yego (Kenya, HM PB 60:32), Stephen Kimutai (Kenya, HM PB 61:32), Niguse Abera (Ethiopia).

Women: Sutume Asefa Kebede (Ethiopia, 25km PB 1:18:47), Degitu Azimeraw (Ethiopia, 25km PB 1:22:20), Agnes Keino (Kenya, HM PB 1:08:47), Demilew Zemenaw (Ethiopia), Ergat Heshe (Ethiopia), Mastewal Sile (Ethiopia), Meselech Alemayehu (Ethiopia), Aberash Minsewo (Ethiopia), Kuftu Tahir (Ethiopia), Tibeb Tafere (Ethiopia), Netsanet Tafere (Ethiopia), Rediet Daniel (Ethiopia).

Indian Field ======== Men: Gulveer Singh (PB 1:14:10), Sawan Barwal (PB 1:14:11), Gaurav Mathur (PB 1:16:59), Abhishek Pal (PB 1:17:52), Hemant Singh (PB 1:19:02), Kartik Karkera (PB 1:19:03), Puneet Yadav (Debut), Harmanjot Singh (Debut).

Women: Sanjivani Jadhav (PB 1:29:12), Lili Das (PB 1:31:03), Seema (PB 1:32:07), Nirmaben Thakor (PB 1:32:40), Bhagirathi (PB 1:36:21), Phoolan Pal (PB 1:40:09), Aarti Pawara (Debut), Ujala (Debut).